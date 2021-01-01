 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kona Gold
Sativa

Kona Gold

by 14er

Write a review
14er Cannabis Flower Kona Gold

Kona Gold

Kona Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Kona Gold, also known as "Kona," is a sativa marijuana strain that has traveled far from its native origin, the volcanic soils of Hawaii’s Big Island. Soaring cerebral-focused euphoria captures the mind while leaving the body light and functional, making this sativa a perfect pair with or replacement for your morning cup of coffee. A tropical medley of pineapple and citrus flavors are cut by a sharp sour aroma that could almost be compared to diesel fuel. The authentic Kona Gold is unique to its mineral-rich homeland, but its replications overseas still have much to offer sativa enthusiasts.

