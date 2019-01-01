 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1:1 Dark Chocolate GO BEANS 200mg

by 1906 New Highs

About this product

GO is an all natural performance-enhancer made from single-strain cannabis sativa and four natural stimulants for clean energy. A combination of caffeine and L-theanine gives you a burst of alertness and motivation, Galangal enhances alertness and focus, and theobromine increases blood flow to both the brain and the body.

About this brand

1906 combines the pleasure of low-dose cannabis with the functional benefits of plant medicine.