HIGH LOVE is an aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. Contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality, including Damiana to curb inhibition, Catuaba to increase sexual desire, theobromine for energy, Ashwagandha to reduce stress and boost libido, and Muira Puama, known as the “Viagra of the Amazon.” (You can imagine what that does.)
1906 New Highs
1906 combines the pleasure of low-dose cannabis with the functional benefits of plant medicine.