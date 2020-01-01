Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Love is a world-famous aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. It contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality. Damiana curbs inhibition, Catuaba increases sexual desire, Ashwagandha reduces stress, and Muira Puama, known as the "Viagra of the Amazon"... you can imagine what that does! Love Beans are made with locally-roasted Strava coffee beans covered in artisanal dark chocolate. All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process. Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.