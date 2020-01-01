 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Get next-level happy with this euphoric blend of a single strain of cannabis sativa, Kanna and three other mood enhancing plant medicines. Thoughtfully engineered to give you a deep sense of wellbeing and extroverted social energy. All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW! Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.

About this brand

1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun). Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis. Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.