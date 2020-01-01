1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chill is the ultimate mellow-out cocktail, with a high dose of 25mg CBD and 5mg THC. It's made from single strain indica and two medicinal plants widely used for their calming properties. L-theanine soothes the overactive mind and Magnolia is used in Chinese medicine to help alleviate anxiety. All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW! Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world
Be the first to review this product.