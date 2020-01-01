1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Love is a world-famous aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. It contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality. Damiana curbs inhibition, Catuaba increases sexual desire, Ashwagandha reduces stress, and Muira Puama, known as the "Viagra of the Amazon"... you can imagine what that does! All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW! Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
