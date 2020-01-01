Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Lover's edition is one heart shaped chocolate that you snap in half to share with your love. High Love is an aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. Contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality, including Damiana to curb inhibition, Catuaba to increase sexual desire, theobromine for energy, Ashwagandha to reduce stress and boost libido, and Muira Puama, known as the “Viagra of the Amazon.”
