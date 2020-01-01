1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Don't Sleep with Big Pharma. Midnight is an all-natural sleep aid that is non-habit forming, without the drowsy hangover effects of other sleep aids. It contains a single strain of cannabis indica and Corydalis, a traditional Chinese herb that improves ability to fall asleep and removes body tension. All 1906 Drops are calorie-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Drops are made for swallowing; PLEASE DO NOT CHEW! Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
Be the first to review this product.