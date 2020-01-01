Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Get next-level happy with this euphoric blend of a single strain of cannabis sativa, Kanna and three other mood enhancing plant medicines. Thoughtfully engineered to give you a deep sense of wellbeing and extroverted social energy. All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process. Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
