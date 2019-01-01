 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 1:5 Chill Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 6pk 180mg

1:5 Chill Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 6pk 180mg

by 1906 New Highs

Write a review
1906 New Highs Edibles Chocolates 1:5 Chill Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 6pk 180mg
1906 New Highs Edibles Chocolates 1:5 Chill Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 6pk 180mg
1906 New Highs Edibles Chocolates 1:5 Chill Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 6pk 180mg

About this product

Chill is 1906’s ultimate mellow-out cocktail, the perfect mix of single-strain THC and a high dose of CBD. It’s formulated with a thoughtful ratio of 5mg THC to 25mg of CBD, plus two stress-reducing plant medicines known for their relaxing properties. Its key ingredients include magnolia, which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine for a calming effect, and L-theanine, an amino acid derived from green tea, which stimulates the brain’s alpha waves to promote serenity. A substantial dose of CBD helps calm muscles, diminish inflammation, and reduce tension. Just one dose of Chill lets you feel the day’s stress dissipate and settle into super-restorative downtime. Great after an intense workout, unwinding tense and stiff bodies, soothing anxiety, erasing rough workdays, replacing the evening cocktail, and tossing out the Xanax. Like all 1906 products Chill has 5mg THC, so you can still continue to be productive while effectively shedding the ick of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

1906 New Highs Logo
1906 combines the pleasure of low-dose cannabis with the functional benefits of plant medicine.