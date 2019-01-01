About this product

Chill is 1906’s ultimate mellow-out cocktail, the perfect mix of single-strain THC and a high dose of CBD. It’s formulated with a thoughtful ratio of 5mg THC to 25mg of CBD, plus two stress-reducing plant medicines known for their relaxing properties. Its key ingredients include magnolia, which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine for a calming effect, and L-theanine, an amino acid derived from green tea, which stimulates the brain’s alpha waves to promote serenity. A substantial dose of CBD helps calm muscles, diminish inflammation, and reduce tension. Just one dose of Chill lets you feel the day’s stress dissipate and settle into super-restorative downtime. Great after an intense workout, unwinding tense and stiff bodies, soothing anxiety, erasing rough workdays, replacing the evening cocktail, and tossing out the Xanax. Like all 1906 products Chill has 5mg THC, so you can still continue to be productive while effectively shedding the ick of the day.