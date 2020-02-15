Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Chill is the ultimate mellow-out cocktail, with a high dose of 25mg CBD and 5mg THC. It's made from single strain indica and two medicinal plants widely used for their calming properties. L-theanine soothes the overactive mind and Magnolia is used in Chinese medicine to help alleviate anxiety. All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process. Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
on February 15th, 2020
Best Chocolate on the market, taste and affect!