1:1 Love Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 3pk 30mg

by 1906 New Highs

1906 New Highs Edibles Chocolates 1:1 Love Dark Milk Chocolate Gems 3pk 30mg
About this product

LOVE is an aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. Contains Blue Dream cannabis and five plant medicines for sensuality, including Damiana to curb inhibition, Catuaba to increase sexual desire, Theobromine for energy, Ashwagandha to reduce stress and boost libido, and Muira Puama, known as the “Viagra of the Amazon.” (You can imagine what that does.) 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

1906 combines the pleasure of low-dose cannabis with the functional benefits of plant medicine.