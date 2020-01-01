 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1906 MIDNIGHT for Sleep 3-PK

1906 MIDNIGHT for Sleep 3-PK

by 1906

About this product

Don't Sleep with Big Pharma. Midnight is an all-natural sleep aid that is non-habit forming, without the drowsy hangover effects of other sleep aids. It contains a single strain of cannabis indica and Corydalis, a traditional Chinese herb that improves ability to fall asleep and removes body tension. All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process. Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.

About this brand

1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun). Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis. Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.