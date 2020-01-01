 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Hardcore OG Cartridge 1g
Indica

Hardcore OG Cartridge 1g

by 1937 Farms

1937 Farms Concentrates Cartridges Hardcore OG Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Hardcore OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

An indica-dominant cross between Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry, Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of this sedating indica sinks throughout the body, submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

