  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Moby Dick Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Sativa

Moby Dick Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by 1937 Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

About this brand

1937