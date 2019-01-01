 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Kool-Aid Smile (Purple Kool Aid)

by 1937 Farms

Kool-Aid Smile by Andromeda Strains is a deep purple cross of fruity parents. This robust resin-producing flower is the product of Purple Drink x Cherry Sauce and carries telltale notes of its complex lineage in both flavor and appearance. Developing fat, knotty colas that reek of grape candy, Kool-Aid Smile is a flavorful crowd-pleaser with indica-dominant effects. With a mid-level physical sedation coupled with a bright and whimsical mental state, Kool-Aid Smile is sure to elevate your mood, mute nausea and minor physical pain, and ignite your appetite.   

