  5. Super Jack Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Super Jack Cartridge 1g

by 1937 Farms

1937 Farms Concentrates Cartridges Super Jack Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Super Jack

Super Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

About this brand

1937