About this product

Doobie" Tube, Stores up to king sized joints or pre-rolled cigarettes • Surgical Steel Structure • Stores up to king sized joints or pre-rolled cigarettes • Captive cap • Odor Resistant Our compact and airtight tube is perfect for traveling with your pre-rolled joints or cigarettes. Waterproof and perfect for small to x-large items, these surgical steel tubes will last you for years to come. 0.5" Diameter x 4.5" H