 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Doobie Tube

Doobie Tube

by 2 Roosters

Write a review
2 Roosters Smoking Smoking Accessories Doobie Tube
2 Roosters Smoking Smoking Accessories Doobie Tube

$8.33MSRP

About this product

Doobie" Tube, Stores up to king sized joints or pre-rolled cigarettes • Surgical Steel Structure • Stores up to king sized joints or pre-rolled cigarettes • Captive cap • Odor Resistant Our compact and airtight tube is perfect for traveling with your pre-rolled joints or cigarettes. Waterproof and perfect for small to x-large items, these surgical steel tubes will last you for years to come. 0.5" Diameter x 4.5" H

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

2 Roosters Logo
Promotional Products and Marketing Solutions