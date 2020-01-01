Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Animal Mints is a potent indica-dominant strain made by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet mint flavor that follows on the exhale. This strain promotes a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. Animal Mints have buds that are bright green and brown, with a dusting of frost. This strain is bred by Seed Junky.