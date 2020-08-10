Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
$30.00MSRP
Align As suggested by the name, Align is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid designed to promote both relaxation and focus. This unusually smooth formula produces a light yet flavorful vapor that immediately puts the mind and body at ease without sacrificing motivation or concentration. The beautifully centered effects are perfect for enhancing most creative, social, physical, and restful experiences. Great for day and evening use, Align’s versatility makes it the optimum choice for those in need of a single cannabis solution.
