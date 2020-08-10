Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
KINETIC Sparked from the same fire that forged our brand’s creative core, this powerful new Sativa blend is just what you need to take on your mornings. From the first draw you will find yourself raised up and propelled forward, as this THC highflyer carries you on the soaring wings of pure cannabis-derived terpenes. Elevated by inhalations of citrusy-pine that culminate in an elixir-like exhalation of pure energy, Kinetic is the only force you’ll need to win the day!
Be the first to review this product.