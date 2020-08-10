 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 22 Red 0.5g Kinetic - Sativa

22 Red 0.5g Kinetic - Sativa

by 22 Red

22 Red Concentrates Cartridges 22 Red 0.5g Kinetic - Sativa

About this product

KINETIC Sparked from the same fire that forged our brand’s creative core, this powerful new Sativa blend is just what you need to take on your mornings. From the first draw you will find yourself raised up and propelled forward, as this THC highflyer carries you on the soaring wings of pure cannabis-derived terpenes. Elevated by inhalations of citrusy-pine that culminate in an elixir-like exhalation of pure energy, Kinetic is the only force you’ll need to win the day!

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.