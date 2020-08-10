 Loading…

Hybrid

22 Red - Buttercrunch

by 22 Red

About this product

Sweet. Buttery. Scrumptious! These words best describe 22Red’s mouthwatering Buttercrunch strain. The rich, confectionary flavors are just some of the many characteristics produced by these rare and sparkling colas. Appreciators of the plant look forward to a classic array of Indica-dominant effects, starting with a cerebral rush that gives way to a towering wave of giggles, only to be followed by a fresh-out-the-oven, ooey-gooey, full-body melt. A gourmet mix of Gelato, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), and Florida OG, Buttercrunch is the ultimate late night treat!

About this brand

22 Red Logo
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.

About this strain

Biscotti

Biscotti
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

