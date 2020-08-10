 Loading…

Indica

22 Red - Dosidos

by 22 Red

22 Red Cannabis Flower 22 Red - Dosidos

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Like many strains derived from the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) lineage, Do-Si-Dos is a dense, compact flower that offers downright addictive flavor and powerfully potent effect. With its high THC content, this small but mighty Indica-dominant hybrid is famous for its sweet mint cookie taste, piney mint scent, and rapid euphoric onset that quickly turns to peaceful contemplation and full-body tension relief. Don’t let the size fool you; this shimmery resinous gem will spin around and take down even the most experienced of smokers.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.