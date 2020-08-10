Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Like many strains derived from the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) lineage, Do-Si-Dos is a dense, compact flower that offers downright addictive flavor and powerfully potent effect. With its high THC content, this small but mighty Indica-dominant hybrid is famous for its sweet mint cookie taste, piney mint scent, and rapid euphoric onset that quickly turns to peaceful contemplation and full-body tension relief. Don’t let the size fool you; this shimmery resinous gem will spin around and take down even the most experienced of smokers.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.