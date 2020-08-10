Bubblegum Diesel
by Nature's Heritage
This High School Sweetheart’s story is of one great romance between two great strains, Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. These top-class legends are forever bound by a singular flower widely known for delivering waves for elation, followed by an enduring calm. A mouthful of luscious berry, fresh cherry, and uplifting citrus, this perfectly balanced hybrid delivers a complex earthy aroma with a faint spicy undertone. Bursts of euphoria, tingly butterflies, and optimism are reminiscent of the sensations of new love. Indulge yourself with 22Red’s High School Sweetheart.
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.