  22 Red - High School Sweetheart
Hybrid

22 Red - High School Sweetheart

by 22 Red

22 Red Cannabis Flower 22 Red - High School Sweetheart
22 Red Cannabis Flower 22 Red - High School Sweetheart

About this product

This High School Sweetheart’s story is of one great romance between two great strains, Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. These top-class legends are forever bound by a singular flower widely known for delivering waves for elation, followed by an enduring calm. A mouthful of luscious berry, fresh cherry, and uplifting citrus, this perfectly balanced hybrid delivers a complex earthy aroma with a faint spicy undertone. Bursts of euphoria, tingly butterflies, and optimism are reminiscent of the sensations of new love. Indulge yourself with 22Red’s High School Sweetheart.

About this strain

High School Sweetheart

High School Sweetheart
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.