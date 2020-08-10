GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies, CAP Cut) Originally bred by Capulator, this award-winning strain is a cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. It is a perfect 50/50 hybrid that is known for its ability to catapult the mind into a happy, creative, and motivated state. The unique combination of stimulant and sedative properties makes this strain an excellent choice for those in need of an immediate boost in positivity. Exceptionally high in THC content, MAC-1 is for the experienced smoker who is not afraid to embrace the munchies.
Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile.