22 Red

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies, CAP Cut) Originally bred by Capulator, this award-winning strain is a cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. It is a perfect 50/50 hybrid that is known for its ability to catapult the mind into a happy, creative, and motivated state. The unique combination of stimulant and sedative properties makes this strain an excellent choice for those in need of an immediate boost in positivity. Exceptionally high in THC content, MAC-1 is for the experienced smoker who is not afraid to embrace the munchies.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.