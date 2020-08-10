GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Nightfall A cross between two outstanding Kush plants, Nightfall, is an incredibly potent 50/50 hybrid that is often mistaken for an Indica-dominant strain due to its deeply calming effects. The high originates in the spine as a warm and tingly sensation that gradually radiates throughout the body while unraveling tensions along the way. The flavor is equally tingly with its minty-sweet overtones and woodsy-pine undertones. Along with the flavor, Dont let the initial bursts of inspiration fool you, Nightfall is to be enjoyed in the evening when serious-relaxation and epic-snacks are the only things left on the list.
Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.