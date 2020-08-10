GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Pinot With its deliciously bold berry notes and exceedingly potent Indica-dominant high, Purple Pinot makes for a rich reward at the end of a long day. Let the bold, sweet smoke lull you into a warm, full-body embrace of pure relaxation. For many, this richly flavored flower is the ultimate tension reliever, starting in the head, neck, and shoulders and ending in the fingers and toes. Purple Pinot is best used in the evening while winding down and preparing the mind and body for a restful night’s sleep.
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.