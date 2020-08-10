GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$50.00MSRP
Red Wedding (Wedding Cake) - C’mon, its a nice day for a... Red Wedding!! You'll fall for this magnificent beauty as soon you get one whiff of this seductive strains sweet perfume! This Indica-dominant hybrid marries the sweet aromas and fruity flavor notes of cherry with that familiar taste of GSC for a perfect combination of elation and flavor. Will you take this strain to be one of your all-time favorites? This one will definitely have you saying “I DO”!
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.