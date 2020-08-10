Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
What do you get when you cross Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch and add a twist of 22Red? A perfect storm of flavor and sensation that lifts and flattens all in a single blow. This force of nature, called Slurricane, bursts forth with juicy sweet blueberry on the inhale and excites with spicy tropical fruit on the exhale. It is an Indica-dominant flower best known for a high-potency, a tingly onset, and the ability to whip the mind into a blissful current that gradually tapers to a deep and peaceful calm, leaving the body limp with relaxation. Stock the pantry, shutter the windows, and shelter inside, for 22Red’s Slurricane is a couch-lock Category 5!
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.