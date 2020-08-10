 Loading…
Indica

About this product

What do you get when you cross Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch and add a twist of 22Red? A perfect storm of flavor and sensation that lifts and flattens all in a single blow. This force of nature, called Slurricane, bursts forth with juicy sweet blueberry on the inhale and excites with spicy tropical fruit on the exhale. It is an Indica-dominant flower best known for a high-potency, a tingly onset, and the ability to whip the mind into a blissful current that gradually tapers to a deep and peaceful calm, leaving the body limp with relaxation. Stock the pantry, shutter the windows, and shelter inside, for 22Red’s Slurricane is a couch-lock Category 5!

About this strain

Slurricane

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.