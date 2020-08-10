GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
With literally thousands of genetic possibilities in the world of botanicals, it's rare to find a new strain that leaps off the smoker's palate with a familiarity that brings you back to a taste you've craved, while offering a hint of something new. That's exactly what So-Delicious has managed to do! Crystalline hues of deep purple and lime green result in one of the most visually stunning and flavorful strains in the 22Red line-up! A twist on a specific pheno of Gelato, this Indica-dominant strain is interwoven with flavors of grape, licorice, and pure kush, culminating in a taste that can only be described as So-Delicious!
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.