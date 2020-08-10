 Loading…
Hybrid

22 Red - Sonoran Sunset

by 22 Red

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sonoran Sunset A descendant of OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison, Sonoran Sunset is an Indica-dominant hybrid with large, sticky, resinous flowers that emit a mildly skunky aroma with hints of citrus and berry. However, these tricky, dense, green and purple buds do not taste like berries; rather, the aromatic smoke is reminiscent of sweet honey and earth. In addition to the unexpected flavor, this moderately potent flower is a surprising powerhouse of full-body sensations, leaving most users deeply relaxed while mentally stimulated. These dichotomous effects are a perfect nexus for fostering creative thought, so if you are looking for inspiration or a shift in perspective, let the Sonoran Sunset be your muse!

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

22 Red Logo
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.