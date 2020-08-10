 Loading…

22 Red - Tookies

by 22 Red

About this product

What do you get when you infuse the raw power of 22Red with a notorious strain like Wookies? You get Tookies - a highly potent plant with an amplified musky-minty terpene profile inherited straight from parent plants GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) and White 91. Identified by a distinctly pungent aroma, classic GSC structure, and dazzling trichome coating, Tookies is a one-hitter that comes on fast, providing most users with a deep sense of euphoria and lingering creative energy. If power is what you seek, try 22Red's version of this rare and beautiful heavyweight.

About this brand

22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down. When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country. Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music. Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us. Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.

About this strain

Wookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

