GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tropic Fire Need a quick remedy for the case of the Blahs? Tropic Fire is best known for its effervescent, giddy high that can turn a downer day into a bright and optimistic adventure. This upbeat 50/50 hybrid is most often used for inspiring creative thought and increasing social motivation. The social benefits combined with the long-lasting effects make this brightly colored, tropical-flavored bud an all-star at intimate gatherings and large social events.
Be the first to review this product.