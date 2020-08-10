Honey Bananas Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, Strawberry Sorbet may please any fruit strain lover, while offering a euphoric high that may pick you up and put you on a cloud of bliss. This strain inherits a sweet candy flavor from parent strain Heirloom Swiss Strawberry, and is extra frosty with trichomes and smooth thanks to its other parent, Sorbet. Give Strawberry Sorbet a try to watch your daily stresses fade away.