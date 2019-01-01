 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. 100-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

100-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

by 247 Garden

Write a review
247 Garden Growing Hydroponics 100-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)
247 Garden Growing Hydroponics 100-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

$11.52MSRP

About this product

Fabric pot allows roots to breathe and grow healthier, boosts plant growth and yields Decreased risk of transplant shock, creates improved overall root structure Keeps plant warmer in winter and cooler in the summer Prevents roots from circling, Decreased risk of transplant shock Pot Dimension : 38" Diameter 20" Height

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

247 Garden Logo
Get 15% OFF Any 247Garden Fabric Pot Order Today! Apply Code: michaelwu