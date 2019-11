About this product

247Garden's 20-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pots for plants combine the ease of use of a traditional nursery pot with the benefit of a breathable container. Keep your roots cooler and breathing by planting in a 247Garden 20-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot today. Features Fabric pot allows roots to breathe and grow healthier, boosts plant growth and yields Decreased risk of transplant shock, creates improved overall root structure Keeps plant warmer in winter and cooler in the summer Prevents roots from circling, Decreased risk of transplant shock Pot Dimension : 19" Diameter 16" Height