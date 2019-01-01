 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

by 247 Garden

Write a review
247 Garden Growing Hydroponics 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)

$3.98MSRP

About this product

Like healthy-looking plants? 247Garden's 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pots combine the ease of use of a traditional nursery pot with the benefit of a breathable container. Keep your roots cooler and breathing by planting in a 247Garden 30-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot today. Features Fabric pot allows roots to breathe and grow healthier, boosts plant growth and yields Decreased risk of transplant shock, creates improved overall root structure Keeps plant warmer in winter and cooler in the summer Prevents roots from circling, Decreased risk of transplant shock Pot Dimension : 24" Diameter 15.5" Height

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

247 Garden Logo
Get 15% OFF Any 247Garden Fabric Pot Order Today! Apply Code: michaelwu