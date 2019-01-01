About this product

Features: 5X30FT Dimension. Covers 150 SQFT Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening 60LB Breaking-Strength Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material Benefits of using trellis netting: Allows plants to grow healthily and tall Maximizes yields by increasing plant exposure to air and sunlight Reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot Trains plants to grow vertically Large 5 inch open mesh. Great for peas, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers All-weather heavy-duty nylon material Optimizes gardening space