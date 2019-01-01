 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
All-Season 5X30FT Trellis Netting w/ 5" Square Mesh (White, Nylon Gardening Net 150 Sqft)

by 247 Garden

247 Garden Growing Hydroponics All-Season 5X30FT Trellis Netting w/ 5" Square Mesh (White, Nylon Gardening Net 150 Sqft)
Features: 5X30FT Dimension. Covers 150 SQFT Heavy-Duty Nylon Material for All-Season, All-Weather Gardening 60LB Breaking-Strength Soft Non-Burning Nylon Material Benefits of using trellis netting: Allows plants to grow healthily and tall Maximizes yields by increasing plant exposure to air and sunlight Reduces damage from insects, rodents and ground-rot Trains plants to grow vertically Large 5 inch open mesh. Great for peas, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers All-weather heavy-duty nylon material Optimizes gardening space

