About this product

Put a few droplets of our Delta 8 tincture in your drink, food, or straight into your mouth. Enjoy the amazing benefits that come along with THC without getting the psychoactive effects! Looking for something to ease pain, help treat nausea, or just feel better after a long day at work? Our Delta 8 THC Hybrid Tinctures are the perfect solution for you. However, you may be wondering exactly what Delta 8 THC is. And why it’s growing in popularity and demand day by day. Why Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC is very similar to Delta 9 THC when it comes to benefits, appearance, and even the chemical structure. However, there’s one major difference that has brought a lot of attention to the research and development of the product. This major difference is the simple fact that it has extremely low psychoactive effects. Allowing people to take advantage of the medicinal benefits without getting intoxicated. Since most THC has never got legal access for sale. Delta 8 THC was created in order to be able to provide the medicinal benefits from THC while removing the psychoactive effects that normally come along with it. Delta 8 THC has been tested on cancer patients. And has proved to be an extremely effective remedy for the nauseating and vomiting effects that occur when patients go through chemotherapy because of its non-intoxicating effects. For everyday use, people who’ve tried Delta 8 THC have described the effects of a strong calming sensation, a clear mind, and an overall extremely relaxing experience. Compared to Delta 9 THC, which has very strong psychoactive effects. Delta 8 has proven to be just as effective or better for treatment. While keeping the psychoactive effects very low. Is Delta 8 THC legal? Although almost every other form of THC is still looking to get legal permission for sale and use around the world, Delta 8 THC is making its way across the country. In the US, there’s now almost 40 states which have made it a legal substance for sale, which is exactly why we went straight to work developing the highest quality Delta 8 THC for your needs. Because of it’s highly beneficial medicinal properties. combined with the extremely low psychoactive effects in Delta 8 THC. It was bound to gain legalization for sale, and will most likely spread to the rest of the US in the future as well. Check if your state allows you to buy delta 8 THC! Want To Give It a Shot? Our Delta 8 THC Tinctures allow you to discreetly and conveniently take your ideal dosage of Delta 8 THC whenever you need to. Coming in 3 sizes and 2 strains, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect fit for you. Delta 8 THC Hybrid Tincture Happy Formula – Like the effects from both sativa and indica? With our Hybrid Tincture Happy Formula, you can experience a calming and energizing mixture from the best of both worlds. Pick up a tincture ranging from 600MG to 2500MG. And choose between Wedding Cake and GG4 Hybrid for your ideal dosage and flavor! If that sounds like the Ideal option for you. Pick up a tincture today and experience high quality Delta 8 THC! And if you’re looking for strictly sativa or indica, we have those too. Check out our other products and find the products that best suit your THC/CBD wellness plan!