  5. Fruit Punch Pre-roll 5g 5-pack

Fruit Punch Pre-roll 5g 5-pack

by 2727 Marijuana

2727 Marijuana Cannabis Pre-rolls Fruit Punch Pre-roll 5g 5-pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

