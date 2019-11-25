 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Whitaker Blues

Whitaker Blues

by 2HD Ag LLC

Skip to Reviews
4.01
2HD Ag LLC Cannabis Flower Whitaker Blues

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Whitaker Blues by 2HD Ag LLC

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

spade1071

This strain snuck up on me real fast. A little on edge at first after it kicks in, then it mellows out into a euphoria followed by extreme relaxation. Pretty good overall, isn't pleasant going down.

About this strain

Whitaker Blues

Whitaker Blues

Whitaker Blues is a classic indica-dominant strain that blends genetics from Quimby (a West Coast indica) and Blueberry. Breeder DJ Short is famous for his Blueberry line, but this strain was actually developed by his son, JD. A true indica in appearance and effect, Whitaker Blues grows into stout bushy plants and delivers a sedating stone that leaves you feeling heavy with dreamy bliss. Its flavors can span the entire spectrum of sweetness, so you may find yourself detecting anything from floral vanilla to fruity citrus. Whitaker Blues’ effects are initially enlivening but taper down into a deep transcendental calm conducive for meditation or lazy days. 

About this brand

2HD Ag LLC Logo