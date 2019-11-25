Whitaker Blues is a classic indica-dominant strain that blends genetics from Quimby (a West Coast indica) and Blueberry. Breeder DJ Short is famous for his Blueberry line, but this strain was actually developed by his son, JD. A true indica in appearance and effect, Whitaker Blues grows into stout bushy plants and delivers a sedating stone that leaves you feeling heavy with dreamy bliss. Its flavors can span the entire spectrum of sweetness, so you may find yourself detecting anything from floral vanilla to fruity citrus. Whitaker Blues’ effects are initially enlivening but taper down into a deep transcendental calm conducive for meditation or lazy days.