Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Whitaker Blues by 2HD Ag LLC
on November 25th, 2019
This strain snuck up on me real fast. A little on edge at first after it kicks in, then it mellows out into a euphoria followed by extreme relaxation. Pretty good overall, isn't pleasant going down.
Whitaker Blues is a classic indica-dominant strain that blends genetics from Quimby (a West Coast indica) and Blueberry. Breeder DJ Short is famous for his Blueberry line, but this strain was actually developed by his son, JD. A true indica in appearance and effect, Whitaker Blues grows into stout bushy plants and delivers a sedating stone that leaves you feeling heavy with dreamy bliss. Its flavors can span the entire spectrum of sweetness, so you may find yourself detecting anything from floral vanilla to fruity citrus. Whitaker Blues’ effects are initially enlivening but taper down into a deep transcendental calm conducive for meditation or lazy days.