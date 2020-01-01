 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3BL Benefit Oil

by 3BL for Living

About this product

80% Hemp Purity ZERO THC Non GMO and Organic 100% USA OIL Made from Organic Hemp Cultivated in the USA ONLY Grown and Produced Supercritical CO2 Extraction Provides the Gentle Approach to Produce the Highest Quality Hemp Oils & Extracts KEY BENEFITS: PAIN RELIEF: Reduces nausea, suppresses muscle spasms and reduces migraines, seizures and convulsions. PROMOTES HEALTH: Promotes brain tissue and bone growth, reduces blood sugar levels and kills or slows bacterial growth. WELL-BEING: Relieves anxiety, reduces nicotine cravings, aids in digestion, antipsychotic and inhibits cell growth in tumors/cancer cells. Each plant is nurtured from seed to sale. The process begins on a Colorado farm, producing the highest grade, pesticide free, non-GMO, Organic Hemp and ends in our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves the facility, every product is tested to guarantee it meets the high standards of 3BL. Each bottle of Hemp Herbal Drops is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.

About this brand

3BL for Living is retail e-commerce website that sells CBD products with 0% THC. All products are cruelty free, natural, organic with non GMO made in USA. We also offer an affiliate program. You can earn 5% on every sale for your referral. Join here at https://3blforliving.leaddyno.com