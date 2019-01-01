 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
3BL Relax Spray

by 3BL for Living

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Oral absorption increases effectiveness, allowing your body to utilize all the necessary minerals and nutrients. Through oral absorption, nutrients go directly into the blood stream, then into the cells within a matter of minutes. 3BL | RELAX is an anti-stress oral spray formulated with hemp stimulating relaxation in the body and brain. Creating a sense of calm and focus, cannabinoids helps you better adapt to stress. KEY BENEFITS: WORKS QUICKLY: Nutrients are absorbed orally, almost instantly. PROTECTS: Against negative effects on your metabolic, immune, cardiovascular and neurobiological functions. TREATS: 3BL | RELAX can help to treat people struggling with chronic stress and anxiety by regulating the release of glucocorticoids.

About this brand

3BL for Living is retail e-commerce website that sells CBD products with 0% THC. All products are cruelty free, natural, organic with non GMO made in USA. We also offer an affiliate program. You can earn 5% on every sale for your referral. Join here at https://3blforliving.leaddyno.com