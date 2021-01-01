About this product
This award-winning strain was hard to get right, but it was worth the wait. It is very difficult to produce a 2:1, CBD-dominant strain, but after years of effort, we did it. In choosing to cross AC/DC with our Illuminati OG Kush, we created an extraordinarily well-rounded pheno you just have to try to believe.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
