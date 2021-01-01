 Loading…

Hybrid

by 3C Farms

About this product

This award-winning strain was hard to get right, but it was worth the wait. It is very difficult to produce a 2:1, CBD-dominant strain, but after years of effort, we did it. In choosing to cross AC/DC with our Illuminati OG Kush, we created an extraordinarily well-rounded pheno you just have to try to believe.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

