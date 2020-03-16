 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by 3C Farms

About this product

Tangie is a classic sativa strain, known for its fluffy nugs and citrusy aroma and flavor. Our take on this classic is a bit denser, but stays true to the strain’s origins. Like most sativas, Agent Tangie produces a euphoric and energetic high, perfect for daytime enjoyment.

About this strain

For those craving a cerebral buzz with a citrus kick, 3C Agent Tangie is perfect. The glittery colas are light green with a zesty, floral flavor. Its effects linger in the crown of the skull and disperse throughout the body in steady waves of invigoration. This strain may assist those suffering from perpetual procrastination, depression, and fatigue. 

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.