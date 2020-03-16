 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 3C Black Lotus

3C Black Lotus

by 3C Farms

Write a review
3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Black Lotus
3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Black Lotus

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Black Lotus got its name from its tendency to turn a purple-black late into its flowering cycle. With a floral aroma common amongst purple strains, combined with the piney aroma endemic to OG strains, Black Lotus is a unique strain and a favorite of many cannabis lovers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Lotus

Black Lotus

Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics. 

About this brand

3C Farms Logo
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.