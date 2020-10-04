 Loading…

3C Clockwork Elves Indica

by 3C Farms

3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Clockwork Elves Indica
About this product

A 3C favorite, our Clockwork Elves indica variety is an extremely potent combination of indica flower and indica-derived kief. Each nug is rolled in kief, giving it a tan to brown color. For those of you wondering what kief is, it is pure resinous tricomb powder with a very high THC content. There is no standard indica strain chosen, so each batch of Clockwork Elves is slightly different, making this combination as mysterious as the elves themselves.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.

Sun Oct 04 2020
1........g
Clockwork Elves by 3C Farms is an Indica Dominate Hybrid flower and kief containing 35% THC! Had two big tight moist light green buds that sit under a ton of kief. Scents and flavors were an awesome floral tropical citrus. Got classic Indica effects. Now, each batch of Clockwork Elves uses different Indica flower and kief. I never buy kief because my four piece grinder makes it but, I could not say no when my shop was selling it at the same price as the 3C Farms eighths! Other stores in the area charge $10-15 more for the added kief! Made out like a bandit ty WM! Enjoy Your Green Privilege.....