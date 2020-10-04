Clockwork Elves by 3C Farms is an Indica Dominate Hybrid flower and kief containing 35% THC! Had two big tight moist light green buds that sit under a ton of kief. Scents and flavors were an awesome floral tropical citrus. Got classic Indica effects. Now, each batch of Clockwork Elves uses different Indica flower and kief. I never buy kief because my four piece grinder makes it but, I could not say no when my shop was selling it at the same price as the 3C Farms eighths! Other stores in the area charge $10-15 more for the added kief! Made out like a bandit ty WM! Enjoy Your Green Privilege.....