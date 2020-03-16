 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Crystal Skull OG

Crystal Skull OG

by 3C Farms

A relatively recent OG descendent, Crystal Skull OG is a highly potent strain that was gifted to 3C farms by Moxie. One of our most pungent strains, Crystal Skull OG has been described as having a mild fuel-like aroma. Like other OG strains, Crystal Skull OG produces relaxing and sedative effects.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.