Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A relatively recent OG descendent, Crystal Skull OG is a highly potent strain that was gifted to 3C farms by Moxie. One of our most pungent strains, Crystal Skull OG has been described as having a mild fuel-like aroma. Like other OG strains, Crystal Skull OG produces relaxing and sedative effects.
Be the first to review this product.