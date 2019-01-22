 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3C Kush Cookies

by 3C Farms

3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Kush Cookies
Since cannabis connoisseurs got their first taste of Thin Mint, demand for the strain exploded. At 3C, we’d hate to deprive our customers of such a legendary strain, so we decided to grow it ourselves. The downside: Thin Mint is infamously low-yielding. But we weren’t going to let that stand in our way. By crossing Thin Mint with our Illuminati OG, we were able to maintain the most desirable traits of Thin Mint, while vastly improving upon the strain’s small nug-structure. The final product is a dense purple-green strain with all of the essential traits of Thin Mint. Kush Cookies is a masterful cross, and we highly recommend giving it a try. You won’t be disappointed!

1 customer review

Wernersantos

Heavy and euphoric. Great pain relief, nice comedown to a sleep crave.

Thin Mint GSC

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.