Since cannabis connoisseurs got their first taste of Thin Mint, demand for the strain exploded. At 3C, we’d hate to deprive our customers of such a legendary strain, so we decided to grow it ourselves. The downside: Thin Mint is infamously low-yielding. But we weren’t going to let that stand in our way. By crossing Thin Mint with our Illuminati OG, we were able to maintain the most desirable traits of Thin Mint, while vastly improving upon the strain’s small nug-structure. The final product is a dense purple-green strain with all of the essential traits of Thin Mint. Kush Cookies is a masterful cross, and we highly recommend giving it a try. You won’t be disappointed!