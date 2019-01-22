Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Since cannabis connoisseurs got their first taste of Thin Mint, demand for the strain exploded. At 3C, we’d hate to deprive our customers of such a legendary strain, so we decided to grow it ourselves. The downside: Thin Mint is infamously low-yielding. But we weren’t going to let that stand in our way. By crossing Thin Mint with our Illuminati OG, we were able to maintain the most desirable traits of Thin Mint, while vastly improving upon the strain’s small nug-structure. The final product is a dense purple-green strain with all of the essential traits of Thin Mint. Kush Cookies is a masterful cross, and we highly recommend giving it a try. You won’t be disappointed!
on January 22nd, 2019
Heavy and euphoric. Great pain relief, nice comedown to a sleep crave.
Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.